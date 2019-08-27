Plantation car burglar breaks into over 10 vehicles while carrying daughter’s purse

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burglar smashed several car windows stole handbags in Plantation.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking into a truck along Northwest 73rd Terrace near Eighth Street, Monday night.

A resident said the camera caught him carrying his daughter’s purse while he snuck into other cars in the area.

Another neighbor said his car was also hit.

“I woke up this morning at 6:30 in the morning and the next thing you know, my window is shattered and money is missing,” said David Mowry. “Who does this? Who goes around bashing windows and looking for money and valuables? Who does that?”

Police said the crook either opened unlocked doors or smashed his way into roughly 10 vehicles in the neighborhood.

