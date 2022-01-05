FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plant project is coming to fruition in Fort Lauderdale.

Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Ben Sorenson took part in a tree planting ceremony Wednesday.

It was the final step in a beautification plan, a 10-month effort by the city to restore a neighborhood, giving residents a new community area for bicyclists, pedestrians and traffic.

