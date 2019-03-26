Plane strikes runway sign before hitting another plane in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane hit an airfield marker before hitting another plane on a runway in Pembroke Pines.

Aviation officials said two student pilots were involved in the crash of a Piper Arrow and a Cessna plane at North Perry Airport on Tuesday morning.

The propeller of the Cessna plane was struck and there was a minor fuel leak from the Piper Arrow plane.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene when fire rescue crews arrived to the airport.

A total of three people were in the planes, but there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.