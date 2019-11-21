Plane skids off runway at North Perry Airport; no injuries

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a plane skidded off a runway and onto the grass at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the airfield along the 100 block of Southwest 77th Way at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to the Broward County Aviation Department, the Piper PA-34 airplane was piloted by a student pilot and flight instructor.

As the plane was landing, something went wrong, causing the plane to skid into the grass, aviation officials said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a fire rescue truck could be seen parked next to the aircraft resting on the grass.

