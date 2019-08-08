Plane skids off Pembroke Pines runway; no injuries reported

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries have been reported after a plane skidded off of a runway at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

A student pilot was flying a Cessna 152 aircraft into the airport, located at 101 Southwest 77th Way, just after 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said shortly after landing the plane it skidded off the runway and stopped in a grassy area.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police and fire rescue units could be seen in front of the aircraft.

The plane is said to have minor damage.

