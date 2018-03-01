Plane misses runway, crashes into fence in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane crashed Thursday morning after missing the runway at Pompano Airpark.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the single-engine Piper Cherokee 6 airplane overshot the Pompano Airpark runway, located at 1001 NE 10th St. The plane crashed into a fence.

A 50-year-old male pilot and 61-year-old male passenger were on board, but officials said they were not injured.

Fire rescue said the plane has been deemed a total loss.

