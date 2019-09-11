Plane makes hard landing at North Perry Airport; no injuries reported

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane has made a hard landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The Cessna I-52 aircraft made landfall just after 8:15 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a propeller could be seen with damage as the aircraft remained tilted forward.

No injuries have been reported.

The plane is registered to Wayman Aviation Academy.

A runway at the airport has been shut down as officials investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.