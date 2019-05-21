Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 27 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a plane making an emergency landing on a roadway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday of a small plane trying to land in Pembroke Pines, near the area of Pines Boulevard and U.S. 27.

The plane ended up landing safely near the area of Honey Hill Road and U.S. 27 in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews are currently on scene.

Two passengers inside of the Piper PA-28 aircraft are said to be OK.

