Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 27 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews responded to a plane making an emergency landing on U.S. 27 in Miramar, near the county line.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday of a small plane trying to land at North Perry Airport, near the area of Pines Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said the pilot had contacted the tower to report engine trouble.

The Piper PA-28 ended up landing safely near the area of North Krome Avenue and U.S. 27, near Honey Hill Road.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol, Pembroke Pines Police and Miami-Dade Police cruisers could be seen surrounding the aircraft.

“I don’t know what happened,” said an onlooker.

“It’s crazy, bro,” said another witness. “It’s only in Dade, only in Dade.”

Two men were on board when the aircraft came down. They were not hurt.

The pilot and passenger could be seen walking around the plane and talking with officials.

The engine cowling was removed and could be seen on the ground in front of the Piper.

Martha Betancourt, woman who works at a food truck nearby said she witnessed the landing. She recorded cellphone video moments after it touched down on the roadway.

Speaking through a translator, Betancourt said the men on board came over to her truck and were a little shaken up.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they are working with Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue on the call.

Authorities have been consulting with the pilot to figure out the best way to remove the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the landing.

