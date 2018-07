PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small airplane made a crash landing at North Perry Airport overnight.

Last night (approx 2AM) officers responded to the North Perry Airport regarding a plane which crashed in the middle of the runway. Investigation revealed that the landing gear failed to deploy. Luckily the pilot was uninjured, and the plane was safely removed from the runway. pic.twitter.com/oHpPfxklXJ — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 30, 2018

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the plane crashed at around 2 a.m., Monday. The crash happened in the middle of the runway due to landing gear that failed to deploy.

Police said the pilot was uninjured and the plane has since been removed from the runway.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.