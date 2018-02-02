MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers arriving in to South Florida from Cuba experienced some frightening moments when, officials said, their plane touched down with a blown tire, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the Dynamic Airways Flight 253 from Havana landed at Miami International Airport with the disabled tire, just before 1:30 p.m.

The aircraft made it safely to the gate.

No one on board was hurt.

