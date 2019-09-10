Plane flying from MIA to LAX temporarily taken out of service after mechanical issue

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines plane has been temporarily taken out of service following a mechanical issue at Los Angeles International Airport.

The plane left Miami International Airport and landed in Los Angeles on Monday.

Video captured the evacuation slide was deployed soon after the airbus 3-21 pulled to the gate.

According to the airline, as the jet bridge was moving towards to the aircraft was when the slide deployed.

No injuries were reported.

