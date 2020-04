PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Shortly after the Cessna turboprop touched down on the runway, officials said it flipped over, Wednesday.

All three people on board got out of the plane safely and were not harmed.

It remains unclear what caused the aircraft to flip.

