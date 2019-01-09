Pizza Hut to expand beer delivery to South Florida stores

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza Hut announced plans to expand its beer delivery to hundreds more restaurants across the country, including South Florida.
The pizza chain launched its beer delivery at select restaurants in Arizona and California as part of a pilot program in 2017, FOX 13 reported.
As part of its expansion, Pizza Hut is aiming to roll out the beer deliveries to 300 more restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio by mid-January.
The company hopes to reach 1,000 restaurants by this summer.
“We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year,” Chief Brand Officer of Pizza Marianne Radley said.
Below are the list of restaurants in South Florida:
- 1239 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
- 3924-26 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
- 1509 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
- 3901 E 4th Ave, Hialeah
- 4506 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
- 25 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead
- 10691 SW 40th St, Miami
- 5731 NW 36th St, Miami
- 18857 SW 117th Ave, Miami
- 19960 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
- 13715 17 NW 7 Ave, Miami
- 1529 SW 8th St, Miami
- 6625 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
- 13870 SW 8th St, Miami
- 28640 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
- 11327 W Flagler St, Miami
- 4837 NW 183rd St, Miami
- 254 SE 1st St, Miami
- 18510 NW 67th Ave., Miami
- 6602 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
- 6845 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
- 1401 S State Rd 7, #106, North Lauderdale
- 18469 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
- 1622 E Sample Rd, Pompano Beach
- 23244 SW 112th Ave, Princeton
