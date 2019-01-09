Pizza Hut to expand beer delivery to South Florida stores

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza Hut announced plans to expand its beer delivery to hundreds more restaurants across the country, including South Florida.

The pizza chain launched its beer delivery at select restaurants in Arizona and California as part of a pilot program in 2017, FOX 13 reported.

As part of its expansion, Pizza Hut is aiming to roll out the beer deliveries to 300 more restaurants in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio by mid-January.

The company hopes to reach 1,000 restaurants by this summer.

“We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year,” Chief Brand Officer of Pizza Marianne Radley said.

Below are the list of restaurants in South Florida:

1239 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

3924-26 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

1509 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

3901 E 4th Ave, Hialeah

4506 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

25 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead

10691 SW 40th St, Miami

5731 NW 36th St, Miami

18857 SW 117th Ave, Miami

19960 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

13715 17 NW 7 Ave, Miami

1529 SW 8th St, Miami

6625 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

13870 SW 8th St, Miami

28640 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

11327 W Flagler St, Miami

4837 NW 183rd St, Miami

254 SE 1st St, Miami

18510 NW 67th Ave., Miami

6602 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

6845 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

1401 S State Rd 7, #106, North Lauderdale

18469 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

1622 E Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

23244 SW 112th Ave, Princeton

—

