Pizza delivery man hospitalized after getting shot in Deerfield Beach attempted robbery

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pizza delivery man is in the hospital a day after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of the robbery and shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 41st Street, at around 9:50 p.m., Wednesday.

According to BSO, the victim is a Pizza Hut delivery person.

Fire rescue crews transported the 40-year-old victim to Broward Health North Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the victim’s mother, the gunman was among a group of men who confronted him and later shot him.

They wanted the pizza, but the victim refused to give it up.

“You wonder what possesses someone to shoot someone for a box of pizza. It’s just a very sad situation. I know there’s desperate people but this seems really unbelievable,” said Joanne Orcutt, the victim’s mother. “I just heard that he walked away from them and they shot him, twice or three times in the leg. He was just trying to earn a living.”

The suspects got away empty-handed.

A security guard who works in the complex said the initial order was a set up to rob the delivery man.

“Called the pizza guy to deliver a pizza, he delivered the pizza, and they set him up to rob him, like three or four teenagers” said security guard Earl Saunders.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

Orcutt said that the delivery job is one of two jobs her son works to provide for his 8-year-old daughter.

“Please, if you know anything — you don’t want your children or your brother or your husband doing something like this to somebody else again,” said Orcutt. “He could’ve died. It could’ve been a fatal wound. I’m very thankful that it wasn’t. The Lord had His hand on him and protected him but the next person might not be so lucky. Please stop it before it’s too late for the next person.”

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.