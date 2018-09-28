MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pizza delivery driver experienced water woes when he plowed into a canal in Miami Gardens.

Video sent in by Miami Gardens Police shows the driver standing on top of his submerged car, Friday night.

Investigators said the motorist lost control and went into the water along Northwest 15th Avenue and 155th Terrace, at around 9 p.m.

Crews responded to the scene, and a diver swam out to the driver to help pull him safely back to shore.

The video shows the car’s headlights still on despite being completely underwater.

The driver was not hurt.

