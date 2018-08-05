Pit bull mix service dog shot during apparent attack on owner’s boyfriend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A registered service dog was injured after, police said, the animal lunged at its owner’s boyfriend and bit him, prompting the victim to open fire.

According to Miami Beach Police, the apparent attack took place near Hawthorne Avenue and 82nd Street in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Matt Ellis, said he was holding a box of pizza when his girlfriend’s pit bull mix, named Bentley, pounced on him and bit him on his left arm.

“Basically, I had a pit bull locked down on my arm,” he said. “I feared for my life, so I had to shoot it, in its leg. That’s pretty much it.”

Bentley was taken to an animal hospital in Miami and is expected to recover.

