Piper High School students win all-expense-paid trip to New York for business summit

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some students at Piper High School in Sunrise will be heading to New York City after they won an all-expense-paid trip thanks to HSBC Bank USA.

The students who take part in the school’s Virtual Enterprise program learned that they won the trip on Thursday.

“I am so excited to tell you guys that you are the winners of the HSBC Opportunity grand prize,” Jillian Berg, Virtual Enterprise International’s Florida Regional Director, said.

HSBC USA will be paying for all of the students’ expenses during their trip to the Big Apple.

“A lot of these students have never been to New York, and it makes it more possible for the others that we bring on board to go as well,” teacher and mentor Frank Pinkney said.

Eight students and a chaperone from the school’s Virtual Enterprise program will travel to New York City in April to participate in the Youth Business Summit.

“The students will compete in multiple national competitions as well as our student-run trade show,” Berg said.

The event draws more than 5,000 students from around the world to enrich their entrepreneurial pursuits.

“I’ve seen the transformative power that running your own business, albeit in the virtual world, can have on all of your futures,” HSBC Bank spokesperson Christian Turner said.

The budding young business men and women said they are ready to conquer the summit, the competition and New York City.

“It is a big accomplishment for us, and we are really proud of everyone,” a student said.

Scripted Threadz and Imprint, two of the students’ businesses, are being supported by the bank’s grant.

Scripted Threadz is an apparel and accessories company that specializes in school-themed merchandise, and Imprint is a high-quality printing business for those without a printer at home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.