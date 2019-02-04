Piper High School locked down after student pulls out knife during fight

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Piper High School was temporarily put on lockdown after one student pulled out a knife during a fight on Monday afternoon.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene and searched the school grounds as well as the surrounding area for the armed student.

He was found with a knife, still on school grounds, when police detained him.

The other student involved in the fight suffered a minor injury and was treated at the school’s clinic.

The lockdown was lifted before regular dismissal.

Charges remain pending as police continue to investigate.

