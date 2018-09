PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pines Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the lockdown was put in place as a result of a suspicious incident that happened in the area near the school.

Officers were immediately on scene. However, the lockdown has since been lifted.

UPDATE: Our investigation revealed the suspicious incident to be unfounded. The school lockdown has been lifted. https://t.co/L22W4kfk7v — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 26, 2018

