PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher who was attacked by a 5-year-old student is home from the hospital, and the teacher’s union said it was not the first time she has been attacked by the same student.

The President of Broward Teachers Union walked into at Pines Lakes Elementary School Monday demanding answers for one of their teachers, Trisha Meadows, who was violently attacked by the student last week.

“He actually ran and attacked and jumped on her with his whole body weight. She fell and hit her head, which caused her injury and other bodily injuries where she is going to need surgery,” said President of Broward Teachers Union Ana Fusco.

Police said in the report, “The incident began when two students in the classroom, 4 and 5 years old, began throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers, along with flipping the chairs.”

Someone called 911, and when police arrived Meadows was unresponsive.

She was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, her injuries were so severe that she had to be intubated.

“This is not the first time this has happened at this school, in this classroom. I feel like there needs to be the proper support. This is a special needs class,” said a parent who didn’t want to show their face.

The parent said that the 5-year-old has attacked other students, causing black eyes and other injuries.

The teachers union said Meadows has been attacked on three separate occasions by the same student.

“She has been hospitalized several times by this student. It’s not this first time, not the second time, it’s the third time,” said Fusco.

7News was told that the 5-year-old once threw a bookcase while the class sat for circle time, which pinned Meadows underneath.

“The district has failed. They need to get in there when the teachers are saying, ‘I’ve got this happening,’ whether it’s one time. It should never get passed one time, when it’s that severe of rage and violence,” said Fusco.

“She is a sweet teacher. I mean, like, I trust this woman with my child. That’s a second mom. It’s really sad. It’s sad. It’s heart breaking,” said the parent.

The Broward County School Board said all district protocols were followed in this case.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is investigating.

It remains unclear if the 5-year-old will face any criminal charges because it is unclear whether the student knew right from wrong.

According to the BTU, Meadows will likely be needing surgery.

The President of the BTU said it will be unlikely that Meadows will be returning to Pines Lakes Elementary School.

