PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A school in Pembroke Pines is now on lockdown following a code red alert.

Pines Charter High School and Middle School, located near 170th Avenue off Sheridan Street, was shut down, Wednesday morning.

Fire Rescue crews as well as police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the school.

Students and parents could also be seen gathered outside.

A code red alert reportedly sounded early Wednesday morning which prompted the lockdown.

Following the alarm, several students vacated the premises.

Police have been checking each building but have not found the threat.

It remains unclear if shots were fired on the campus.

No injuries were reported.

