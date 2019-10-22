Pines Boulevard shut down after officer-involved crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Pembroke Pines should expect delays along Pines Boulevard after an officer-involved crash.

The crash occurred along Palm Avenue and Pines Boulevard at around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a fire rescue unit could be seen parked behind a gray van with heavy front-end damage.

The officer’s cruiser made a crashing stop against a light pole but it is unclear if they were injured.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard until further notice.

