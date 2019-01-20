PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A gym in Pinecrest is lacing up its boxing gloves to help families impacted by the partial government shutdown in their community.

Sucker Punch Fitness has partnered with a neighboring gym to offer federal employees free gym memberships. Those affected will receive a full month free until the shutdown ends.

Sucker Punch owner Charles Aslan said the good thing about boxing is that it’s a great way to relieve stress, adding he and his staff just want to do their part to make people feel as good as possible.

“It’s really important to me. I think giving back is huge,” he said. “These people work hard for us. We want to give back to them, you know? We’re gonna work hard for them as well.”

For more information, go to Sucker Punch Fitness’ Instagram page.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.