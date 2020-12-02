Pilots OK after small plane crashes at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed at a Pembroke Pines airport.

The crash took place on the north side of North Perry Airport, located at 101 SW 77th Way, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen spraying foam over the wreck.

The pilot is said to be OK.

The crashed plane landed close to a fatal crash that happened on Nov. 23.

The area is frequently used for flight training.

The plane, seemingly belonging to Everglades Aviation Academy, crashed through a fence and landed near a tank.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

