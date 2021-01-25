Pilot’s body found after small plane crashes near Boynton Beach

NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have located the body of a pilot involved in a plane crash near Boynton Beach.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, did not survive the crash of a Piper 28 aircraft near the Boynton Beach Inlet in the Atlantic Ocean, Sunday night.

#UPDATE It is reported that @PBCountySheriff divers recovered the 24-year-old male inside the down aircraft. #SAR — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 25, 2021

The pilot’s body was reportedly found inside the downed plane.

