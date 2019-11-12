Pilot transported after small plane crashes at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has crashed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a damaged Cessna could be seen on a grassy area off the side of a runway.

Rescue crews transported the pilot to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

According to the Broward Aviation Department, the pilot was attempting to land the plane at the airport when it skidded off the runway and crashed.

Two airfield signs were damaged in the crash.

Crews are currently working to clean up a minor fuel leak.

