JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a pilot after a small plane crashed off Juno Beach.

Officials said the aircraft slammed into the water 18 miles off shore.

The Coast Guard snapped a photo showing the pilot alive, floating on a life raft.

The 51-year-old was was rescued and taken back to shore. He was not hurt.

