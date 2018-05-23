Pilot makes belly landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot experiencing issues with a plane’s landing gear was forced to make a tricky touchdown at Fort Lauderdale Executive airport, Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot was headed back from the Bahamas when the plane’s landing gear started having some problems.

The pilot had no choice but to make a belly landing, which is when an aircraft lands on its underside.

The pilot was the only passenger on board and is said to be OK.

