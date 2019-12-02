Pilot lands plane on belly at Fort Lauderdale airport due to landing gear issue

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot was forced to land his aircraft on its belly in Fort Lauderdale following a malfunction on board.

The Piper PA-44 aircraft safely landed and skidded to a stop at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Monday.

The pilot of the plane reported a problem with the landing gear.

7Skyforce flew over the airport where the plane could be seen resting on one of the airport’s runways.

According to fire officials, two people were on board at the time and neither suffered injuries.

