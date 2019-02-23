WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — An instructor pilot was killed after, federal authorities said, a small plane crashed into a Central Florida home.

Authorities said the crash took place near Winter Haven Regional Airport, at around 12:45 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the pilot was instructing a student pilot when the aircraft lost power and crashed into an occupied home.

Investigators said the pilot was killed, while the student survived.

Speaking at a news conference, authorities said the plane crashed into a bedroom, trapping a girl inside. She was eventually freed and only suffered minor injuries.

Ansley Beach lives near the crash site and told the Miami Herald that she saw officials wheeling out a body covered in a tarp.

Beach said the pilot told them the plane had engine failure during takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.