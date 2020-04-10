Pilot dies after plane crashes into Marathon home

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot has died after a plane crashed into a home in Marathon.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a single engine aircraft lost control and crash into a home, located in the area of 76th Street and Ocean Terrace, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

The pilot of the Sinus 912 LSA aircraft was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

A parachute and debris from the plane was found near the scene of the crash.

The pilot has not yet been identified due to serious burns.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

