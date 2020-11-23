Pilot dead after plane crashes shortly after takeoff at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot has died after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport in the area of Pines Boulevard and South University Drive at around 3 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, the plane experienced engine trouble on takeoff and attempted to return and land on one of the runways.

Only one person was on board the aircraft, which has been identified as a Lancair Legacy, a kit plane. They were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“It’s a home-built, and I just quickly looked at it,” Ed, a pilot who has been flying out of the airport for over 30 years, said. “When it’s experimental, you can do almost anything you want as long as it’s safe to fly.”

The identity of the pilot is not yet known.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

