Piggy parade blocks traffic in Florida neighborhood

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WSVN) — A steady stream of pigs temporarily blocked a Florida road on Friday.

Kelly Polivchak told Fox 13 she saw the pigs on Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Friday afternoon.

Polivchak recorded video, showing adult pigs crossing the road with over a dozen piglets while traffic waited for them to finish their trek.

It’s unclear where the pigs were headed or where they came from.

Polivchak said she’s never seen anything like this before.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.