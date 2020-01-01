Pig found, returned home after venturing out of owner’s yard

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pig was running hog wild in Miami Springs.

Luna is the not-so-little pig that decided to venture out of her owner’s yard.

Luckily, she was found and taken to a shelter by Miami Springs Police before she could get into too much trouble.

Her family was grateful to have her back and are planning to get her microchipped to avoid any issues the next time she decides to go on an adventure.

