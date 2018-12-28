MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who stole a pickup truck from a warehouse in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject wearing a dark colored hoodie and jeans, as he approached a 2015 Ford truck in the parking lot of Miami Auto Export along the 2500 block of Northwest 23rd Street, Nov. 10.

The footage shows the thief getting into the vehicle through the passenger side. He then climbed into the driver’s seat and took off through a locked gate.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

