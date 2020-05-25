Pickup truck slams into electrical pole in South Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck crashed into a power pole in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 187th Avenue and 348th Street, near Florida City, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

The pickup truck could be seen smashed against the pole for several hours before being towed away.

Florida Power and Light crews were called to the scene to work on a transformer that was damaged. Officials said only one customer was affected.

7News cameras captured the damaged white pickup truck being towed away from the scene.

No transports were made by authorities.

