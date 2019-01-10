Pickup truck rolls off boat ramp into water in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews rushed to check on a pickup truck found submerged in water.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene along 39th Avenue and Riverland Road in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The pickup truck, along with its attached boat trailer, was submerged in the water after it rolled down a boat ramp.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to take a dive.

No injuries were reported.

