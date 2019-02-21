Pickup truck driver survives plunge off Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver miraculously escaped without serious injuries after the pickup truck he was in plunged off a major highway in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said the driver lost control when he was turning near an off ramp along the Dolphin Expressway and hit a light pole before falling off the highway, Thursday morning.

Crews were seen trying to lift the damaged truck near Northwest 137th Avenue.

The driver received medical attention at the scene.

