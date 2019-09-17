Pickup truck crashes into Fort Lauderdale convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Occupants inside of a Fort Lauderdale gas station convenience store were left shocked after a truck crashed through the doors.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an Exxon gas station, located along Northeast Fourth Avenue and 13th Street, just before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Video taken at the scene by rescue officials shows a damaged black truck partially inside of the business, as the doors were take off their hinges.

Food, drinks and several other items could be seen broken on the store floor while shelves were left in disarray.

No injuries were reported.

A tow truck later arrived on scene and removed the vehicle.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

