FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck burst into flames along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes near Davie Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

