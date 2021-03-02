Pickup truck catches fire along SB I-95 at Golden Glades Interchange

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck caught fire along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade, causing all lanes to be shut down for hours.

A 7News viewer recorded the truck engulfed in flames at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire, but traffic was diverted off the interstate while crews worked the scene.

All of the southbound lanes reopened just before 11 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol has not said why all of the lanes were closed for several hours.

