Pickup truck catches fire along SB I-95 at Golden Glades Interchange; all lanes closed

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck has caught fire along the southbound lanes at the Golden Glades Interchange in North Miami-Dade, causing all southbound lanes to be shut down.

A 7News viewer recorded the truck engulfed in flames, Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire, but traffic is being diverted off the interstate while crews work the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol has not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.

