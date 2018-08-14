Pick-up truck crashes into Miami barber shop, robbery investigation underway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating, after a pick-up truck crashed into the front of a Miami barber shop.

Authorities responded to the barber shop along Northwest Seventh Street near 48th Avenue, at around 2 a.m. Tuesday

According to witnesses, someone backed the pick-up truck into the store at a high-rate of speed.

Debby Lopez said she and her husband were able to lead police to the pick-up truck, that was found along Eighth Street and 57th Avenue. She said they noticed it on their way home, after seeing it crash into the shop.

“Full speed, backing up backwards – just smashing into the barber shop and like I said, leaving crazy,” said Lopez. “They didn’t even rob it. It was like a hate crime.”

The owner of the Farandula #2 barber shop showed up along with some of his friends to try and clean the place up. He says the store suffered major damage, but nothing was taken from inside.

7News spoke with the owner’s friend, who said this is one of four barber shops owned by his friend, and this is the second time he has been hit.

He also said they don’t believe this was a robbery, but rather a personal vendetta against the owner.

Police are now working to figure out if anything was taken and who is behind this crime.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.