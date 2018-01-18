Photos released of wanted Hialeah bank robber

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the community’s help in identifying a robber who targeted a Hialeah bank, Wednesday.

Officials released photos of an unmasked man robbing FirstBank Florida along West 49th Street and Ludlam Road.

The bearded thief walked in at around 3:30 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

