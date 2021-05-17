Photographer comes face-to-face with massive shark while off Florida coast

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida captain and photographer managed to capture an up-close experience with a massive shark on camera.

Captain John Moore told WPEC he was out diving several weeks off the coast of Palm Beach County ago when he came face-to-face with a massive bull shark.

“She came powering right up through the bulls,” Moore said. “She was super dominant, just right in the forefront of everything.”

Moore is a captain with Florida Shark Diving. He heads up the local operations. He is also an experienced diver, photographer, and conservation advocate.

Moore’s photos show the massive creature as it feeds. Moore said the creature appeared to be pregnant.

“She looked like she was ready to pop she was almost like rounds she was so big,” he said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, bull sharks are considered by some experts to be more dangerous than white or tiger sharks.

“A lot of people hear the word bull shark and they think ‘scary intimidating predator,’ I don’t see them like that at all,” Moore said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.