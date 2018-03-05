Photographer caught in the middle of gunfire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A news photographer was caught in the middle of gunfire on Sunday morning.

Photographer Raffio Storace was investigating a shooting near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami when his car was shot. The bullet struck the car, and Storace thought he was shot.

“I hear boom, boom, boom, boom and, all of a sudden, I look through my rearview mirror and see that it’s spider-webbed,” said Storace. “My rearview mirror is spider-webbed and there’s glass fragments flying through my car hitting me at the back of my head at my neck.”

The shooters were reportedly gang members trying to shoot at someone else.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

