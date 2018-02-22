Photo shows BSO deputy praying over hospital bed of Stoneman Douglas survivor

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy has developed a special connection with one of the injured victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A photo shows the very moment BSO deputy Brenda Louis prayed at the bedside of 15-year-old Kyle Laman, who had just come out of surgery.

“It was so much sadness. You can feel it in the atmosphere,” Louis said.

Laman was shot in the leg but escaped with his life from Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We were all impacted by this tragedy,” she said.

As a mother, the situation was tough on Louis.

“Just seeing him lying there, it was just kept getting a reminder that could’ve been my son,” Louis said.

She became overwhelmed with emotion, but she said her faith came through.

“I actually kept hearing a voice that you need to pray, I just kept hearing that voice,” Louis said.

Louis complied, and for 10 minutes straight, she said she prayed for strength, healing and better days.

“I didn’t even know there was a picture taken of me,” she said.

Though thousands have since viewed the candid photo, the private moment, is one the pair will share for a lifetime.

“I think we are gonna be connected forever,” she said.

Laman was asleep when the photo was taken last week — so the two didn’t get to talk. However, Louis has since returned to the hospital so they could formally meet and speak.

