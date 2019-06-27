Photo shows bird giving cigarette butt to chick at Florida beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A new photo is showing the importance of cleaning up after ourselves and how it can affect nature.

According to Fox 13, Karen Mason of Largo, Florida was visiting St. Pete Beach when she captured the sad image of a skimmer bird feeding its chick a cigarette butt.

Mason posted the photo to social media.

“If you smoke, please don’t leave your butts behind,” she wrote.

Mason said the photos were taken on June 20.

“This Skimmer chick was offered a cigarette butt by it’s parent. It’s time we cleaned up our beaches and stopped treating them like one giant ash tray,” Mason wrote in another post.

Another Facebook user also captured a situation where an animal was spotted eating litter after a woman captured video footage of an alligator swallowing a piece of plastic at the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.