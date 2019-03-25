Photo of Georgia spring breaker picking up trash on Miami Beach goes viral

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While hundreds of spring breakers on Miami Beach were having a good time enjoying the music, a man from out of town spent his time cleaning up after everybody.

Joshua, 19, from Atlanta, Georgia was spotted by 7’s Joel Franco picking up trash on the busy beach, Saturday afternoon.

Happening now: Meet Joshua from Atlanta (@boppay), he’s going through the Miami Beach crowds picking up trash. @MiamiBeachPD’s @PaulAcostaMBPD met with him to thank him for his efforts 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ypXQL7tHT — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 23, 2019

In total, Franco observed Joshua quickly fill up at least three trash bags.

The act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed by Miami Beach Police.

MBPD Major Paul Acosta went over to Joshua to thank him for his efforts and took to social media to share the good deed.

“So I told Joshua, you’ve been picking up trash for a long time instead of hanging out and listening to music,” Acosta wrote on Twitter. “I asked why. He says, he love animals and wants to take care of their home and ours.”

Joshua wasn’t alone that afternoon.

Just a little over an hour later, a small group arrived to pick up trash.

A group just showed up to clean the beach! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AFWIAZM8yg — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 23, 2019

The original post with photos of Joshua in action garnered nearly 3,000 likes and was seen more than 220,000 times.

Over on Instagram, animal specialist Mike Holston a.k.a. “Tarzann” shared the photo with his five million followers; a dream come true for Joshua.

My role model @Therealtarxann posted me on his insta story and this real has me in shock. I have a strong love for animals and plan to be a animal specialist as well. I look up to this man and for him to recognize me is just so cool .. this made my whole entire day pic.twitter.com/V4zd5u0Y4s — josh 🧞‍♂️ (@boppay) March 24, 2019

Users on social media responded to the kind act with positive messages, even saying that he is welcome back in the 305 anytime.

Bro you always welcome to Miami — Debo™️ (@Debonaire_Jason) March 24, 2019

Come back anytime. We love you. — Katherine (@__katherineruiz) March 24, 2019

He is welcomed back to Miami any time! I got nothing but mad respect for this dude — tired cass (@cassthewizard) March 24, 2019

